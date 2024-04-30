Advertisement

Francis Ngannou, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion and boxer shook the world of combat sports as he cried for help in a social media post announcing the tragic death of his 15 month old son Kobe.

Ngannou's son Kobe was born on 13th January 2023 but tragically passed away on 27th April, 2024.

Francis Ngannou announced the news on X and cried for help as he helplessly acknowledged that he doesn't know how one learns to live with a heartbreak like this.

“How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don't know what to do and how to deal with it”, wrote Ngannou

Ngannou's somber message further reads even more heartbreaking and tragic when Ngannou tells that he called out for Kobe's name again and again but he didn't respond.

“Too soon to leave but yet he’s gone. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he’s laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he’s not responding”, wrote Ngannou.

💔 pic.twitter.com/aHD685fbMQ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou)

The passing of his son has definitely left a terrible wound on Francis Ngannou's heart as he further wrote, “I was my best self next to him and now I have no clue of who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most."

Conor McGregor sends Francis Ngannou love

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor sent love to Francis Ngannou as he replied on his post saying, "I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time".

Absolutely gutted reading this Francis! I can only imagine the pain you are in right now I am so sorry hearing this news. I pray God has the best and safest place in heaven for him, until you meet again 🙏❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA)

Conor McGregor was among millions of fans and the entire MMA community who wished one of the sport's greatest champions much love and strenght on one of his life's toughest moments.

