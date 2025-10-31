From Quiet Hope To Main Event Glory: Steve Garcia Gears Up to Shine In UFC Fight Night 263 Against David Onama

The stakes have never been higher for UFC featherweight fighter Steve Garcia as he prepares to headline his first UFC main event. After years of growth, determination and cataclysmic performances inside the Octagon, featuring on the main event poster marks a significant personal milestone for the MMA fighter.

But Steve Garcia's challenger will not go easy. David Onama is looking to seize the opportunity to put in a breakout performance against the Mean Machine.

The challenge to lock horns in a five-round war would be immense for the American mixed martial artist, but Garcia is ready to prove that he is built for it.

The Steve Garcia Exclusive: A Long-Awaited Dream Lights Up UFC Fight Night 263

Republic World sat down with UFC featherweight fighter Steve Garcia ahead of his fight against David Onama at UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Steve Garcia has the utmost respect for his opponent's raw power and athleticism. The Mean Machine looks on this fight as a launchpad for himself, as a win over Onama could catapult him into title contention, which is his ultimate dream.

Known for his aggressive style, Garcia has prepared himself for a five-round contest and is ready to display his endurance and adapt as the game progresses in the main event.

The Following Are Excerpts Taken From The Interview

Q1. This is your first UFC Main Event fight. What does it mean to you professionally and personally? How does it feel to headline a card?

It's definitely special. Um, I've been saying this a lot of different interviews, so I'll sound like a broken record. But I have a gym at my house, and I have all the posters I've been a part of. Uh, but I told my dad, you know, I was like, "I want one... I want one with my face on it." You know what I mean?

That, that's the point I need to get to, and now we're here. So I'm truly blessed. I'm happy that we're at this point. And, uh, yeah. It's a special, it's a special thing, for sure.

Q2. David Onama is looking for his big breaking moment against you. How do you assess him as an opponent, and where do you think your advantage stands against him?

He stuffs his nose. I think he's gonna go into the fight and bring it. Uh, I expect nothing less. Uh, prepare for a dangerous Onama, just because that's what he is. Uh, I believe he probably, you know, prepared for me because he knows I'm just as dangerous.

So, uh, the fans should have a spectacle. Um, and I think that, you know, everybody's, you know, sleeping on this, but I do think that we should, we should definitely tune in.

Q3. Your past fights, most of them have been statement finishes like KO/TKO in round one or two. This year's match against Kattar was a decision and lasted 3 rounds. Have you made adjustments to prepare for all five rounds?

Uh, of course. You know, we always prepare for five rounds, but we exponentially, uh, focus on, uh, making sure we can go five rounds, you know, as far as we can.

And, uh, you know, make sure that we are pretty much pushing from, uh, the beginning of the very first bell to the very end of the last bell.

Q4. You've battled in the lightweight division but have primarily settled as a featherweight. Does this division shape your confidence and style?

I believe so. I think it fits my way in, my size, and oth- oth- everything else. You know what I mean? I know there's other people that they go up in weight and stuff like that, but you come to UFC, they, they do all these, um, you know, testing on you and stuff.

And they tell you that, you know, you either belong here, or you need to move up, or you need to go down. Um, so right now, I fit perfectly right now in the featherweight division.

Q5. The main event spotlight would be on you at the upcoming UFC fight night event. How have you kept yourself focused and composed amid the pressure , and are you looking forward to this?

Oh, I'm so looking forward to this. I've been training for a long time. You know what I mean? This is nothing new. Uh, I feel like the UFC has done a good job. I'm not... I really just started from the bottom, uh, and worked my way up to this point.

Um, you know, spotlight, no spotlight, we're in the Apex. It's not like I have a huge crowd that's against me or for me. It's just going out there and doing my job.

Q6. And, um, is there any added pressure going into this as a main card, or…

Uh, I wouldn't say added pressure, but I always put pressure on myself to perform well. I mean, we are competitors. We're here to, we're here to perform, we're here to win. And, uh, I'd probably say that's where most of my pressure comes from.

I don't wanna let the people that believe in me down and, um, I've always had that, so I don't think it's anything new. But I definitely have it.

Q7: Looking beyond this fight, what will you aim for next if you get your hands raised on the main event?

A title match

Q8. Any message for the fans or David Onama before the main-event showdown?

Just tune in. Even if you don't recognise some of the names on the card, you know, you're barely getting to know me. Just throw it on. Just throw it on and keep it in the background.

If you, you know, don't think this is anything, trust me, before, uh, before the fight finishes, you're gonna be wanting to sit down and watching this fight. So, I do think that this is a fight to watch. Don't sleep on it. Um, we're coming in and we're gonna go out there, and we're gonna just freaking let it all out there in the cage. So, um, I expect nothing less.

The UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama at the Apex is more than just a fight; it is a statement waiting to be made by the one who gets his hands raised in the main event.