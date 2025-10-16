Kevin Holland Predicts A 'Straight-Right' Knockout In Upcoming UFC Fight Night Welterweight Clash With Mike Mallott

UFC Fight Night 262 returns to Vancouver, BC, for some significant MMA action where legacies will be elevated and rising stars will look to make an impact. Welterweight star Kevin Holland features in the co-main event alongside Mike Mallott in a significant clash.

As a 'Trailblazer' in his own right, Kevin Holland is looking to climb back into contention in the packed welterweight division and is looking for a strong comeback.

In the four bouts he has had in 2025, Kevin Holland has won three and lost one. The veteran UFC welterweight star has been active inside the octagon and looks to hand a loss to his opponent, Mike Mallott, who is a rising Canadian MMA star.

The Kevin Holland Interview: The Trailblazer Plans A Knockout Finish At UFC Fight Night!

Republic World sat down with UFC welterweight star Kevin Holland ahead of his fight against Mike Mallott at UFC Fight Night: de Ridder vs Allen.

It is a pivotal clash as both fighters will look to prove a point. Pressure will be on them to churn out a grand win in Canada, as the outcome could have a positive impact on their careers.

Throughout the interview, Kevin Holland sounded positive for the upcoming match-up, and he would be looking to bank on his experience inside the octagon.

The 'Trailblazer' is famed for his viral finishing moments, and he has already predicted a 'straight right' win, which will give him a 'good grin.'

The Following Are Excerpts Taken From The Interview

Q1. You’ve fought in multiple weight classes and taken short-notice fights. How does that unpredictability shape your mindset going into a more structured matchup like this one against Mike Malott?

Experience is a great factor that goes into any situation, and I have a lot of experience with all the fights that I've had in the UFC alone. So yeah, the experience shapes me up to go in there against anybody and everybody. It doesn't matter who it is, Mike Mallot, Jake Matthews, Michael Vick, whoever else you name.

Q2. Mike Malott is known for his submission game. If this fight hits the mat, are you looking to prove something about your own grappling evolution?

Uh, no. I thought Mike Mallot was more of a striker, but I guess he goes for grappling. I never, I, never know.

Q3. You’ve built a reputation for talking mid-fight. Is that part of your strategy to throw opponents off, or is it just Kevin being Kevin? And will Malott get the mic treatment?

No. It's just Kevin being Kevin, and you never know what Kevin you're gonna get until we get in there. So hopefully we get in there and you get a whole lot of talking.

Q4. You’ve said before that you fight because it’s fun. What’s something about this particular matchup that excites you beyond just the win column?

Oh. There's nothing that excites me for just the simple fact that I get to get in there and do what I love to do.

Q5. If you could borrow one skill from Mike Malott’s arsenal for a day, what would it be, and how would you use it outside the Octagon?

I have no skills at all that I would like to borrow from any fighter in this room.

Q6. You’ve had some wild finishes and viral moments. What would a ‘perfect’ Kevin Holland highlight reel moment look like in this fight?

I've had some wild ones. But for Kevin Holland, a perfect one would be just a smooth right hand going straight down the pipe and knocking the guy out. That's always a beautiful thing for me that can happen over and over again in my life. So straight right hand to the chin, and I go home with a good grin.