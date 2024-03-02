English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 18:53 IST

'He deeply let down India': ONE CEO calls Arjan Bhullar's loss embarrassing and 'unacceptable'

After becoming the first fighter in ONE Championship history to be penalised for passivity, CEO Chatri Sityodtong went hard on Arjan Bhullar.

Arjan Bhullar
Arjan Bhullar receives a yellow card from referee Herb Dean. | Image:X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After becoming the first fighter in ONE Championship history to be penalised for passivity, CEO and chairman Chatri Sityodtong delivered a stinging indictment of Arjan Bhullar. Bhullar received a yellow card in each of the first two rounds of his heavyweight MMA bout against Iran's Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166 in Doha, before being issued a red card by exasperated referee Herb Dean. 

Also Read | Dana White reveals President Putin gave Khabib a GIFT WORTH $20 MILLION

Advertisement

ONE Championship CEO goes hard on Arjan Bhullar

The former champion had barely attempted any strikes and appeared to spend the majority of the bout circling the cage and avoiding Aliakbari at Lusail Sports Arena, which did not sit well with the fans or the boss.

Advertisement

Disgruntled with the performance of Arjan Bhullar, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong called Bhullar's performance "unacceptable", during the post-event presser.

"There's just no excuse, what Arjan did is unacceptable at ONE Championship. That's the first time in the history of the organisation that we have ever issued a red card on timidity."

He added:

Advertisement

"He didn't want to fight. If you dont want to fight, why are you a professional fighter? You definitely don't belong at the top of the world of martial arts. I was deeply disappointed in Arjan, and I think he deeply let down India. India will no longer look at him as a hero

Anatoly Malykhin, who defeated Arjan Bhullar to become the undisputed heavyweight champion in Bangkok last June, was also unimpressed.

Advertisement

"Arjan scared, Arjan no fighter. He no show drama, only scared. Three rounds scared, scared, scared – 'Hey, let's go home.' No work. You no work, no show people who go stadium and pay money."

Sityodtong further said that it was embarrassing to broadcast Arjan Bhullar's fight.

Advertisement

"I agree with Anatoly 100 per cent. I have never been embarrassed in thousands of fights. I never speak ill of our fighters ever, but this one is unacceptable."

He added:

Advertisement

"The first round he threw maybe one punch, the second he threw two punches and ran the whole time. It was very clear he was scared."

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

2 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

2 hours ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

2 hours ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

3 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

3 hours ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities

    Videos11 minutes ago

  2. Vickat, Mark Zuckerberg Dress Up For Jungle-themed Pre-wedding Bash

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. WPL 2024 Live Score: RCB vs MI

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. NIA Arrests Conspirator in RSS leader R Rudresh's Murder Case | LIVE

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. BJP's First List of Candidates for Lok Sabha 2024 Includes 34 Ministers

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo