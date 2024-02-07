English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 18:33 IST

'I have your shine': Dricus du Plessis calls out Israel Adesanya after becoming new UFC 185 king

After becoming the new UFC Middleweight King, Dricus du Plessis threw challenge at former UFC champion Israel Adesanya. Know what he said.

Prateek Arya
Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
On Saturday, January 20, 2024, the first PPV event of UFC took place. Sean Strickland, who entered the Octagon as the Middleweight king, had the daunting challenge of facing the South African Dricus du Plessis at the main event of UFC 297. In the backdrop of their fight, the two had indulged in an altercation during UFC 296.

3 things you need to know

  • Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis took place at UFC 297
  • Du Plessis won the contest via. split decision
  • Dricus threw a challenge at Israel Adesanya after becoming the new UFC Middleweight Champion

Also Read | Dricus Du Plessis outpoints Sean Strickland at UFC 297 to win the undisputed middleweight belt

Dricus du Plessis becomes the new UFC Middleweight champion

Sean Strickland's odd antics during the ceremonial weigh-in had kept the audience guessing regarding what the UFC champion will bring to the Octagon. However, when the cage got locked, an intense action took place between the two Middleweights. The fight went down to the wire, and what could be touted as a debatable call, Dricus du Plessis won the match via. split decision and became the new UFC Middleweight Champion. 

Following the victory, an all-bruised-up but excited Dricus cut out a spirited figure to return to the ring and called out the former champion Israel Adesanya.

Also Read | Conor McGregor showcases concern for fellow MMA fighter

Dricus du Plessis calls out Israel Adesanya

During the post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Dricus du Plessis challenged Izzy and dared him to come back and "settle the score."

"There was another guy who tried to take my shine, he lost his shine, and now I have your shine. He didn't get into the cage tonight but Israel Adesanya, get your a** back in the UFC so we can settle the score."

Du Plessis and the Last Stylebender had an intense face-off in the ring at UFC 290. The two were supposed to have a one-on-one go afterwards but an injury forced Du Plessis to opt out of UFC 293. The ultimate opportunity fell to Strickland, who then brought his best self at UFC 293. With Du Plessis capturing the title, he hasn't forgotten what transpired at UFC 290 and intends to conclude the feud. Now, the question that stands is, will Adesanya answer the call-out and return from the hiatus or not? 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 18:33 IST

