Advertisement

Conor McGregor has shown his support to Ryan Curtis, an MMA fighter and fellow countryman, following his devastating injury sustained during training yesterday. Curtis has a 6-4 record in mixed martial arts and has represented both Cage Warriors and Bellator MMA.

3 things you need to know

Conor McGregor has sent a get-well-soon wish to MMA fighter Ryan Curtis

Curtis suffered a career-threatening horrific injury

Curtis has fought for promotions like Cage Warriors and Bellator MMA

Also Read | McGregor chides Khabib's cousin for consuming banned substance

Advertisement

Conor McGregor sends a heartwarming note for Ryan Curtis

McGregor's striking coach, Owen Roddy, took to Instagram to share the news, and posted:

Advertisement

"My old student for many years and an amazing young man @chaoscurtis suffered a severe and life changing injury yesterday breaking his neck & back..."

Following Roddy's tweet, 'The Notorious' wrote some moving remarks to Ryan Curtis on McGregor's Instagram story. In his letter, the Irishman was open and honest, sharing the facts that many, he believed, were afraid to say.

Advertisement

The Notorious' wrote this:

"Very sad news on Curta. The game isn't worth the risk. Truth we don't want to speak on. Thank God for your little family Curta, keep them tight and God bless brother, get better you will!"

Advertisement

Also Read | UFC: Michael Chandler spews confidence for Conor McGregor fight

Conor McGregor announces UFC comeback

Conor McGregor hasn't stepped inside the Octagon since 2021. UFC CEO Dana White devised the return of McGregor in 2023. However, the planned bout against Michael Chandler never materialised. On New Year's Day, The Notorious announced his UFC return and challenged Chandler to a one-on-one bout. Conor highlighted June 29 as the date of his return and came up with the startling revelation that he wants the fight to take place at the Middleweight division. McGregor, who originally entered the UFC as a Featherweight, has over the years climbed the weight ladder to settle as a Lightweight. But with the next bout, the Irishman desires to explore the field of 185. If Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler's middleweight fight becomes official then McGregor will script his name in the list that showcases fighters who have fought in four weight divisions.