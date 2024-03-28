Advertisement

This week the UFC Fight Night will move to New Jersey. The show was previously earmarked to headline the Sean Brady vs Vicente Luque fight. But that fight fell through after Brady made it known that he never signed up for the fight owing to an injury. Thus, Erin Blanchfield vs Manan Fiorot, has been promoted and will get the main event slot.

It is set to be an intriguing encounter as both Blanchfield and Fiorot are seeking a title shot. Blanchfield is more realistically the next in the queue for the Women's Strawweight Title shot. However, there is no margin for error.

To further pay heed to the contest, republicworld.com had an exclusive chat with one of the protagonists of the fight, Erin Blanchfield. Known as "Cold Blooded", Blanchfield will be the home favourite at the event. In the conversation, she was expressive with what she expects from herself and also gave an idea of what the future may hold for her.

Without further ado, here are the excerpts from the entire conversation.

Q. How does it feel to be headlining the UFC fight night at your home state, New Jersey?

It feels great. I wasn't the headlining, like officially before, like then the main event fell out and I was able to get the main event spot. So, that was really awesome. Super excited to be able to perform in front of family and friends here.

Q. Fighting at home, in front of your family and friends, does it add to the pressure or come as a motivation to you?

I think it is more motivation. It is really nice because I haven't fought at New Jersey, since my pro debut. But I really enjoy that, having everybody there. So, I really enjoy that having everybody could be here again. It's more like fulfilling and makes me happy that everybody could be here because I know they want to be here and they are happy for me. I am so excited to be able to show off for them, and celebrate with them after a win.

Q. I was reading about you and stumbled upon the fact that you have a degree in broadcast journalism. The question may not make sense as you are quite a successful Mixed Martial Artist now but still would want to ask, why did you pick MMA over a career in journalism?

I was a professional fighter while I was in college but I used to feature in smaller leagues. But I always knew, once I got into the UFC, that I would want to put all my focus into fighting because everybody here is super good and I wanted to make sure that I was training the right way. Am I really focusing on the way I should. So, I dropped out of school. I mean you never know, I could go back at some time but right now I am super focused on fighting and I really happy doing what I am doing.

Q. Do you feel that you should have had the title opportunity by now? If Yes. Does it frustrate you?

No, I wouldn't say it is frustrating. I am still pretty young in my career, I am 24, and I feel like I am gaining so much experience, and all these fights I am fighting really tough girls, and I feel like I am getting better every fight. So, once I do get a title shot and become a champion, and I feel like I really will be one, I went through a bunch of tough fighters. So, I kind of like the way it's going, I am gaining a lot of experience and becoming a better fighter.

Q. Is there any aspect of Manon Fiorot's skillset that seem challenging to you?

Ah, No, I mean I feel everybody at this level, when you are fighting top-5 in the world, they are all going to be super top. They are all going to be come with their own challenges. That's why me and my coaches, we strategize, come up with some game plans, some ideas that we feel like will work against them. I drill them and I execute them in sparring. So, I feel super confident with everything we've been training that I will be able to go in there, find my distance, find my strikes, find my takedowns, use my Jiu-Jitsu, and find a finish.

Q. What are your thoughts on Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko's trilogy fight? Who do you think is going to win that one?

Honestly, I am not really sure, who's going to win, they are so close skill-wise. Like either girl could win. Honestly, I just hope that the fight happens and neither of them gets hurt. There's no surgeries or anything like that. So, that when I win my fight Saturday, I can fight for the title sooner.

Q. Who would you want to face and beat between the two for the UFC title?

I like to fight both of them honestly. I feel like no matter who wins that fight, I end up fighting both of those girls anyway. I've been watching both of those girls since I was like in high school. So, the people I have watched growing up, kind of learned from watching. So, I'd love to fight both of them.

*Watch UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot on 31st March 2024 from 7:30 AM IST onwards LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).

