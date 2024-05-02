Advertisement

The reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria has sent a knockout warning to UFC BMF title holder Max Holloway as a potential fight between the two mixed martial artists is still up in the air.

As soon as Max Holloway knocked out Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 in the final second, the BMF called out Ilia Topuria and asked Dana White to set up the fight.

Ever since Holloway's announcement a fight has been teased and Ilia Topuria has been vocal that he is willing to accept the challenge and is waiting to destroy, Holloway.

The fight talks in the past week became a bit stagnant with suggestions being made that Ilia Topuria is docking the fight.

But the Spaniard came out on twitter and set the record straight that UFC have yet to offer the fight to him and he is waiting.

“I never turned down the rematch with Alex as the UFC has never offered me this fight”, wrote Ilia Topuria on X.

Ilia Topuria sends Knockout warning to Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria not only confirmed that UFC hasn't offered him the fight, he fired a massive warning that if and when tha fight does happen, the Spaniard will knock out Max Holloway.

“As I’ve said many times before, I will be the first to knockout Holloway. Let’s keep this simple: Do you want to fight? If the answer is yes, there's nothing more to discuss. Bring my belt and your pillow”, warned Ilia Topuria on X.

I never turned down the rematch with Alex as the UFC has never offered me this fight. As I’ve said many times before, I will be the first to knockout Holloway. Let’s keep this simple: Do you want to fight? If the answer is yes, there's nothing more to discuss. Bring my belt and… — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia)

Ilia Topuria won the featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovksi by a second round knockout in UFC 298 and is yet to make a title defense. Fighters like Sean Strickland wanted to fight Topuria but Dana White didn't think a double title fight made sense.

And with the way things are progressing it does feel like Ilia Topuria will be making his first title defense against Max.