Inside the Mind of Kennedy Nzechukwu: Adapting An Ever-Ready Fighting Mentality, Weight Class Shift & Future UFC Ambitions

An absolute beast inside the octagon, Kennedy Nzechukwu is a man on a mission as he takes his MMA career ahead in the UFC. The heavyweight fighter from Nigeria has displayed unmatched creativity, agility and force against his opponents to destroy them and pick up the win. But deep down, Nzechukwu is a spiritual man who is driven by its force, which could be much contrary to his nickname the African Savage.

The Kennedy Nzechukwu Exclusive: Evolving as a Fighter Amid Weight Shifts and Career Ambitions

Republic World sat down for an interview with UFC heavyweight fighter Kennedy Nzechukwu ahead of his scheduled fight against Martin Buday at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Murphy. We touched upon a couple of subjects, including his changing his weight class and stepping in for a fight as a replacement against Lukasz Brezski in UFC 310 without any proper training. Nzechukwu's affection for his faith is noteworthy, as his devotion and commitment towards the sport put him in the position of a supremely amazing fighter inside the cage. The African Savage touted his belief as the prime reason to change his weight class from light heavyweight to heavyweight, and it brought him a lot of success in his career.

"As much as I could articulate it in terms that humans could comprehend, there were much spiritual pushes and spiritual advancements that led me to get there. I'm a big believer in Jesus Christ, and I know a lot of people have their own different beings they believe in, but I believe in God, I believe in Christ. And he was the reason why I moved, because one, obviously it was affecting my performance because of the drastic weight cuts. But two, when you obey God, and you listen to his word and you understand his principles, he shows you how much he loves you by leading you the right path.

"I could have still been in light heavyweight, cutting the weight like several other fighters have done. Even a lot of fighters right now, they're cutting too much weight and they don't even know that they're cutting too much weight. It's just as long as they make the weight. In their mind, that means there is their weight class. But it doesn't work out like that so often. Sometimes people tend to underachieve, then they overachieve. Maybe if they have made that, if they don't make the weight cut, move on the weight class, then that could be their weight division," Kennedy Nzechukwu said.

The African Savage Just Wants To Fight!

Kennedy Nzechukwu was an instant favourite when he stepped in as a replacement fighter for Lukasz Brezski in UFC 310. Nzechukwu was an absolute savage, defeating Brezski clean to pick up the win. Upon being asked about stepping in at that time, Kennedy said that he did not care and just wanted to fight.

"I didn't care. I just want to fight. It's the fight game. You don't have to wait to do a training camp for this guy, for that guy. You should just be in shape. You should be in shape at all times. I feel like every fighter should be in shape to fight at least three rounds every day. You should be in that type of shape. You should be able to fight three rounds every day. The body is capable of so much. The body's capable of doing so many things and so much complex things, but we don't even understand our body. So that's why we limit ourselves. So the way it cuts for Lukas, I wasn't worried. I know, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter if it's a one day notice. I don't care if it's two hours, step up, if I get a good warm up I'm ready to go," The African Savage revealed.

The African Savage will be in for a title hunt as he progresses further into his career, and a title is something he would love to get his hands on. But at this moment, he remains focused on the journey.

"Title picture, yes, it's a journey. Everything's for a reason. So every fight is preparing me for something. I might not be able to point of where it's taking me to but I could be only focused on the journey, the present moment,"

Unfortunately, Kennedy Nzechukwu had to pull out of the fight due to an unspecified injury. Uran Satybaldiev stepped in as his replacement to fight Martin Buday. The African Savage would have to wait to return to action, but he would be hungrier than ever.