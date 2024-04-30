Advertisement

Islam Makhachev is the UFC Lightweight Champion and the top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. Makhachev is preparing to defend his UFC lightweight title for the third time during his current reign. Islam Makhachev won the UFC lightweight belt in 2022 and will face former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Makhachev later challenged Alexander Volkanovski to a champion-versus-champion fight for the pound-for-pound belt, which he defended at UFC 284.

Islam Makhachev's coach on Justin Gaethje

Alexander Volkanovski gave Islam Makhachev one of his best fights of his career, with both champions going the full five rounds. The match was scored in favour of Islam Makhachev, although many supporters claimed Volkanovski was the true winner. Islam Makhachev was originally scheduled to face Charles Oliveira in a rematch at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, but Oliveira withdrew due to an injury eleven days before the event. Volkanovski came in to face Islam in an immediate rematch.

Islam, the UFC Lightweight Champion, silenced all skeptics by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski to retain his title. Islam Makhachev is expected to return to the octagon this summer, defending his championship against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302. Islam's coach, Javier Mendez, disclosed on his YouTube channel that this UFC lightweight fighter was once regarded the actual threat to the UFC lightweight belt.

Javier Mendez said, "I thought that Justin Gaethje was the biggest threat for us, and now he's probably never going to be in the picture for us going forward. No need to talk about him as a threat because he's never going to be there anymore, I don't think."