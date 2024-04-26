Advertisement

Ronda Rousey is unquestionably one of the most well-known figures in women's mixed martial arts, but her time in the UFC has been rocky. She has gone from Everest to Dead Sea in her career. Rosey has retired from mixed martial arts and the UFC following catastrophic losses to Holly Homes and Amanda Nunes.

Ronda Rousey: From peak to finish

Rousey has always been vocal. She lost her most recent battles because she wasn't who she was meant to be in her early mixed martial arts career owing to a variety of health difficulties and a history of concussions. Many mixed martial arts experts, notably Joe Rogan, have noted in the last year that Ronda Rousey was not been particularly good. Joe Rogan once mentioned Ronda on Joe Rogan's Experience, implying that Ronda was a one-time mixed martial artist.

Ronda Rousey hits out at Joe Rogan

Ronda Rousey was recently interviewed on The Chris Cuomo Project podcast, where she discussed how media people, including Joe Rogan, turned against her following her defeat. Ronda Rousey stated, "Seeing how enthusiastically everyone turned on me was disappointing. People I considered friends in the media, like as Joe Rogan, who cried in the ring out of honor to announce my fights, swiftly turned against me.

"I'm also kind of grateful for it, in a way, because it forced me to separate other people's perception of me from my own perception of myself, which I hadn't realized had become intertwined. When you have that outpouring of love and support from people, you're being love-bombed from the world. And how do I keep this going? I was pandering to everybody and doing things that other people would think was cool, but I didn't really enjoy."

"It wasn't real love, it was fake. It's a reflection of themselves and what I represent to them MMA media hates me, but it's fine. They've all just doubled down and said I'm making excuses not giving credit where it's due. I'll be waiting on that call forever."