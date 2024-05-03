Advertisement

Jon Jones has dropped a massive hint on his UFC return as he has urged UFC to set up a fight between him and Alex Pereira once his pending bout against Stipe Miocic is out of the way.

Ever since Jon Jones has returned to the UFC heavyweight division and won the title last year in March 2023, the 265 pound weight class has become unstable to say the least.

Jon Jones was all set to fight Stipe Miocic and defend his title but pulled out of the fight at the final moment due to injury. While, Jon Jones return to the Octagon is still up in the air, the Heavyweight Champion has made his feelings clear that he would be interested to take on the Light Heavyweight Champion Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira once his fight with Miocic is done.

This comes after fans over X, have been wanting Jon Jones to fight Tom Aspinall and stop ducking the fight. Jon Jones took to X and assured that he would destroy Tom Aspinall in a fight and in a separate post he made it clear that he wants Alex Pereira.

“That fight after stipe maybe the next biggest move I could possibly make. This killer has already defeated so many champions, and is already considered a legend to millions around the world. The most massive fight the UFC could make. Give Alex a chance to avenge all those great Brazilian champions I’ve defeated”, wrote Jon Jones on X.

If Alex P became champion of the heavyweight division, would you guys consider him the GOAT? Being back in the gym has got me thinking differently. That fight after stipe maybe the next biggest move I could possibly make. This killer has already defeated so many champions, and… — BONY (@JonnyBones)

While the Jon Jones fight proposal is miles away from becoming a reality but the move cannot be ruled out for future as Alex Pereira prior to UFC 300 had hinted that he would like to challenge himself and move to the UFC Heavyweight division from the UFC Light Heavyweight division.

