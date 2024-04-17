Advertisement

Max Holloway left Justin Gaethje's parents devastated during UFC 300. The parents of 'The Highlight' were in attendance at the card, which took place at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. They were watching his son defend the BMF title against Max Holloway. Among a slew of other noteworthy personalities, Sean O'Malley's coach, Tim Welch, was watching the fight live and filming his reaction. Interestingly, Welch also captured Gaethje's parents' reaction. His father originally applauded as the fight neared its end, only to be struck with the biggest and most blatant reality of the sport.

Justin Gaethje's parents had to witness the ugly sight of their son's knockout

Tim Welch sat next to Dricus Du Plessis and Sean O'Malley on the octagon side. Both champs couldn't believe what they'd just seen. In contrast, Justin Gaethje's parents were shocked. His mother, unable to stand the sight of what had occurred, was forced to sit down, and his father was also perplexed.

The BMF title fight lived up to its name. Both fighters demonstrated why the UFC associates them with this belt. Holloway dominated the entire battle and only had to wait until the clock ran out to win. Instead, he summoned Gaethje to the center of the octagon for a battle in the final few seconds.

It takes two to tango. I couldn’t have asked for a better dance partner for #ufc300 . It was an honor to share that octagon with you @Justin_Gaethje . A true BMF in every way, thank you for the opportunity. Shoutout to the real ones who has been rocking with me. I said it before… pic.twitter.com/SpMLv0HlYb — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA)

Gaethje accepted the invitation despite having fractured his nose early in the contest. What happened next caused a pandemonium. The two swung fiercely at each other, causing the audience to go crazy. Fortunately for Halloway, one of his blows struck and knocked Gaethje out on the floor. Following their fight, Max Holloway wrote a lengthy note for Justin Gaethje, expressing his love and respect for his fellow fighter.