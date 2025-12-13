Kennedy Nzechukwu Under No Pressure To Deliver Despite Recent Setbacks Ahead Of UFC Fight Night Bout Against Marcus Buchecha

Kennedy Nzechukwu is all set for a colossal clash at UFC Fight Night as he squares off against Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter making waves in the MMA circuit. Nzechukwu has a lot to prove and nothing to lose in the upcoming competition as he battles in the final UFC PPV of 2025.

Marcus Buchecha will be a tough competitor, a jiu-jitsu legend who has now moved into the MMA realm and has been terrific in his run so far.

It will be a thrilling collision of experience and style as both MMA stars look to dominate in the match with their raw determination.

Kennedy Nzechukwu Geared Up For Solid Jiu-Jitsu Action Against Marcus Buchecha At UFC Fight Night

Kennedy Nzechukwu, a relentless fighter, has developed himself as one of the most durable light heavyweight fighters in the UFC. Despite consecutive setbacks. His relentless striking and towering frame stand out among the rest.

The African savage will be up against a Jiu-Jitsu legend, and he has been putting in the effort in his martial arts.

"I've been working on my own jiu-jitsu too, and just to be able to cancel his jiu-jitsu out with my jiu-jitsu defense and keep the fight standing," Nzechukw said exclusively to Republic.

Setbacks are never easy to recover from, but Kennedy Nzechukwuu has brushed them aside and is "focused on recovery, nutrition." The African Savage also believes in having an edge over Buchecha, as he feels he has a better ground game than his opponent.

"I'm not really afraid of his ground game," Kennedy declared during the interaction.

Kennedy Nzechukwu Under No Pressure Ahead Of Must-Win Fight

It will be a high-profile event as the UFC Fight Night will be the final pay-per-view of 2025. Being under pressure will be obvious as fighters will be keen to show up and show out inside the octagon. But Kennedy Nzechukwu is as cool as ice ahead of the upcoming match-up.

"No pressure. It's another day at work. I'm going to compete and get my victory and go home," Kennedy said.

Kennedy also opened up about his ultimate game plan against Buchecha, and it is a simple yet effective way to make a statement and go home. Nzechukwu exclaimed, "I just plan on going there and knocking him out. That's it."

The African Savage also acknowledged the love he receives from the Indian audience and looks to put up a solid fight.

"I appreciate their support, and I'm planning on putting on a show," the UFC light heavyweight fighter said.