Late replacements Pereira and Prochazka face off in rematch for light heavyweight title in UFC 303
When Conor McGregor's broken toe forced him to pull out of UFC 303, UFC President Dana White had to find a new headline fight. Alex Pereira was on vacation in Australia and Jiri Prochazka on a three-day meditation retreat when his coach banged on the door about the fight opportunity.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Alex Pereira punches Jiri Prochazka during the second round of a light heavyweight title bout at the UFC 295 mixed martial arts event in New York. | Image: AP
