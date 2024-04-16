Updated April 15th, 2024 at 20:05 IST
Max Holloway reacts to UFC champion Ilia Tapuria's massive claim of taking 'your lights out'
Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria engage in a dialogue on social media. The two are set to fight soon for the UFC Featherweight title strap.
After delivering an epic performance against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, Max Holloway called out the current UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria. The Spaniard was present at the T-Mobile Arena when the new BMF champion hurled a challenge at him. A day later Topuria replied to Holloway and in turn received a response from the Blessed.
Ilia Topuria addressed Max Holloway's Octagon callout
UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria took to social media platform X to send his congratulations to Max Holloway. Topuria wrote that he is impressed with Max's performance and hopes to share the Octagon space with him soon. The champ mentioned the end of the year as the period when the fight could take place. Following that, he claimed he would be the first to register a KO victory over Max.
"Congrats on your performance Max. Respect your story and everything you achieved with a beautiful family. Hopefully we gonna share the octagon before the end of the year and trust me you gonna feel something that you never felt before. I will be the first one to take your lights out. Philippians 4:13"
Holloway noted Tapuria's post and shared a benign reply.
"It’s all love champ. I’ll be seeing you soon. Jeremiah 51:20"
Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway: A fight for the ages
Thus, an Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway fight is soon going to progress as a pay-per-view headliner. As Topuria seemingly wishes to fight Holloway at the end of the year, therefore, the contest could roll out as the main event during the final quarter of the year. Possibly at UFC 307, 308, or 309.
For the fans, it would be a much-anticipated encounter. In cinematic terms, it could be dubbed as a fight where an immovable force will meet an unstoppable object.
