Sangram Singh's Opponent Withdraws His Name From Fight, New Challenger Announced

Sangram Singh's French opponent, Mauteu Moteiro, has withdrawn from the MMA fight in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He will not be able to fight due to a knee injury.

According to a press release, his place has now been given to another fighter, Florian Coudiere of France. This fight will be played on April 5, in Tigre, Buenos Aires, Argentina, as scheduled.

Mauteu Moteiro has apologised to his fans for this. He says he has suffered a knee injury during practice. He will regret not participating in a prestigious MMA fight in this way. It was a difficult decision, but he apologised to the organisers and his opponent, but at the same time, he is extremely grateful to his team and family, who are rallying over his return in the future.

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Sangram Singh said he also regretted Moteiro's withdrawal, as all his coaches had prepared him by watching Moteiro's preparation videos, but he felt that his new opponent was more secretive in preparing. That's why he hasn't even posted videos of his preparations on social media. Wrestlers from Japan also do not usually post their videos on social media. Thinking that his opponents might come up with a strategy according to his game. Sangram Singh said that when you don't know much about your opponent, the task becomes even more challenging. The new competitor is now 15 years younger than him, he said.

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"It is a pleasure for us to have you come to Argentina to fight," Samurai Fight Association organiser Martin Pakciarz said in a message to Sangram Singh on the occasion. We welcome you. You have been the number one fighter in this sport in India. Your emergence as a force in this sport is a big deal. There is tremendous excitement in Argentina and among your fans to see your fight.

Sangram Singh's coach, Bhupesh Kumar, said that the overall preparations for Sangram are going well. The top MMA fighters in the world have been wrestlers who pay special attention to the art of boxing, kickboxing and jujutsu in their sport. He said that Sangram is also focusing on kickboxing these days. Locking and choking matter quite a bit in this sport after wrestling techniques, throwing and take-down. There are three rounds of five minutes each. Therefore, his endurance and conditioning are also being worked on quite a bit. It is worth mentioning that Sangram Singh is preparing for an MMA fight with a support staff of seven members these days.