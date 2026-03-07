UFC 326: Rob Font Ready to Prove Veteran Grit Against Rising Star Raul Rosas Jr. During Bantamweight Showdown

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Sin City for another round of MMA action. The match card would be headlined by Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, with the BMF title on the line.

UFC 326's card would also feature bantamweight striker Rob Font in his scheduled fight against Raul Rosas Jr. The veteran striker would enter the octagon with a lot of confidence and determination in Las Vegas.

While it would be a stern challenge when he faces a rising star in Rosas Jr., he has reflected his readiness to scramble out a victory in the MMA competition.

Republic World sat down with the UFC bantamweight striker Rob Font and addressed multiple subjects. He acknowledged the challenge posed by his opponent and also opened up on having the veteran's experience as a key factor to neutralise his rival's youthful energy in the octagon.

Rob Font also touched upon his loss to David Martinez at UFC Noche and spoke on the importance of maintaining pressure until the final bell. He also expressed gratitude towards his supporters ahead of the showdown.

The Following Are Excerpts Taken From The Interview

1. Raul Rosas Jr. has a grappling-heavy style. What specific adjustments have you made to go up against him? How has your training camp gone for UFC 326?

Yeah, so obviously he's got a heavy, heavy grappling style. He loves to wrestle. He loves to take the bag, try to look for chokes. You know, obviously, I did my camp in Montreal this fight, for this fight. And with, obviously, Raza Ali, Aiemann Zahabi, all the guys up there, George St-Pierre, all those guys up there. So we definitely brought in some good wrestlers. We definitely were wrestling a lot to stop the takedown. And obviously, we do get taken down in scrambling and getting back to our feet.

But it's more like being in a better position to down block and sprawl and not really give him a real clean shot after when he does attempt to try to take me down. But basically, MMA stuff, try to focus, try not to focus too much on him and definitely focus on what I want to do. But also not, you know, not forget that he is going to try to shoot on me the whole time.

2. How do you plan to use your experience to neutralise Rosas Jr's youthful energy?

Yeah, I think it's going to be, you know, just me being calm for the first, like, definitely the first round, me being calm if it gets a little hectic up and down. I think I'm going to be able to conserve my energy better than him.

I think I'm going to be able to, you know, weather the storm better than he will. And then I do think I'm gonna be a lot more patient and eventually find that finish.

3. You’re the veteran in this matchup. Do you see this fight as a chance to prove that experience still trumps raw talent in the bantamweight division?

Yeah, I mean, I definitely do. I do believe that. I don't think I'm like, trying to prove that, you know, I do. But I do believe that, like, experience goes a long way. I gotta go out there and make sure not to give him any opportunities that he can take advantage of.

4. With UFC 326 being such a high-profile card, how important is this fight for your ranking and long-term career trajectory in the bantamweight division?

It's tough because I wouldn't say that this fight really moves me up the rankings much. You know, it definitely reminds everybody that I'm here.

It definitely gets me to get another fight. If anything, you know, I might move a spot or two, but not much after this fight.

5. The last time we spoke, you had a fight against David Martinez in UFC Noche that did not go your way. Looking back at your recent performance, what lessons have you taken that you’ll apply in this fight to ensure a strong showing?

I think with that last fight, it was more like, you know, a little busier in the third round. And, um, and I think I learned that like, you know, we gotta like, we can't, you know, pick the gas, you know, take the gas off over when we think we might be winning or we could be winning and just constantly push the pace until the end of the bell.

6. Fans know you for crisp boxing and pressure. Do you expect this fight to stay standing, or are you preparing for extended grappling exchanges with Rosas Jr.?

I do believe he's going to stand with me a lot more than people are giving him credit for. I do believe he's going to like, uh, he's going to have to, um, especially when I stopped a couple of takedowns. Uh, but I, yeah, I think he's going to, he's going to be a lot more confident in his striking. Um, I know he's worked with a lot of good coaches and, um, you know, that, and that just happened.

It comes with time, you know, once you get in the cage, you get your feet wet, and you get more comfortable standing. And then, um, eventually you start striking a lot more than grappling.

7. Finally, what would you like to say to your supporters ahead of this crucial clash in Las Vegas?

I just want to say, guys, tune in. I appreciate the support. Appreciate the love. Appreciate you. Everybody's sticking out and riding with me through this long journey. And, um, yeah, and I'm definitely get my hand raised and, um, yeah, shout out to everybody. I love you guys.