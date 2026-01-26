Shriya Satam Calls on Aspiring Fighters to Persevere & Stay On Course; Indian MMA Star Also Reveals Her Driving Force

Indian MMA fighter Shriya Satam delivers a motivational call to action, urging mixed martial arts aspirants not to let doubts hold them back from pursuing their dreams.

In a country where the art of MMA is still in its budding phase, Shriya Satam is making waves in the circuit. The 17-year-old fighter from India has made the country proud after becoming the first Indian female athlete to secure an MMA medal at the Asian Youth Games.

Satam had won the silver medal in the girls' traditional MMA under-50kg category.

Shriya Satam Calls on Aspiring Fighters to Persevere & Hold Their Guard

Shriya Satam offered an inspiring message, calling for young MMA aspirants to persevere and not give up on pursuing their dreams. She also spoke on not giving up, even if they felt underrepresented or uncertain about their place in a certain field and staying committed to their goals.

"I would just like to say that if anybody is ever thinking that this field is maybe not for us, or maybe we aren't going to get enough representation or anything.

"I think they should keep all their doubts aside and just keep persevering and keep working hard and keep trying to achieve what they really want to achieve and keep fighting," Shriya Satam said during an appearance on Republic TV's 'Proud to be Indian' program.

The young Indian MMA fighter's message signifies the importance of resilience and reminds them that success often comes to those who strive to fight, no matter the challenges.

Indian MMA Fighter Reveals What Keeps Her Going

Shriya Satam further reflected upon the driving force of her MMA career, emphasising that her love for her country has been the greatest motivation.

She carried the pride of representing India and was aware that millions of people at home were backing her up each time she set foot on the mat.

"I would say that is the love for my country. Every time I stepped on those mats, I would always think about the fact that I am here playing for my country, making my country proud, and people at home watching me.

"So that is the only thing that kept me going every single fight," the Indian MMA fighter added.

Satam also opened up on her ultimate dream, which was to hear the Indian national anthem being played on an international stage. She had come close to the moment but ended up finishing second at the Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain.