×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

UFC 300 Pereira vs Hill: Which fighter earned the most prize money?

The biggest pay-per-view event in UFC history the UFC 300 is underway at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. How much money are fighters set to earn from UFC 300?

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Which fighter won the most prize money at UFC 300?
Which fighter won the most prize money at UFC 300? | Image:Instagram/@ufc
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The biggest pay-per-view event in UFC history is concluded with Alex Pereira retaining his Light Heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill with a first round knockout at the T-mobile Arena in Las Vegas during UFC 300. 

The UFC 300 featured Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje in the fight of the night as an isane knockout by Holloway with just 1 second left to go sent shockwaves throughout UFC. 

Advertisement

The night which saw 12 current or former UFC champions in action was a riveting affair from the beginning to the end as it saw big hitters like Charles Oliveira lose the fight against Arman Tsarukyan. 

Also Read | UFC 300 Live Score & Updates:

Advertisement

Holloway takes home Massive Bonus 

Dana White during the press conference before UFC 300 had confirmed that the fighters are all set to take a home massive purse. White promised a whopping $300,000 bonus to four fighters at the end of UFC 300. This massive bonus is only applicable for tonight.

Advertisement

White promised that the fighters that will take home this bonus will be the two performers of the night, and two fighters who will make it to the fight of the night. 

Advertisement

White kept his promise and as the dust settled, Max Holloway got the biggest bonus of a whopping $600,000 as he made it to both Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night list. Justin Gaethje took home $300,000 courtesy of fight of night. Jiří Procházka knocked out Aleksander Rakic and took home bonus of $300,000 for bonus of the night. 

Also Read | UFC 300: Izzy APPROVES Diego Lopes TKO win over Sodiq Yusuff

How much do UFC Fighters earn?

Heading into their respective bouts, the fighters already have their pre contracts. Majority of the fighters have a fixed take home cash from the fights. While certain headliners take home bonuses and profits made from the fight.

UFC 300 is an exception but usually fighters have a take home bonus of $50,000. Apart from the bonuses the fighters compensation is usually divided into tiers. The low tier fighters earn between $10,000 and $30,000. The medium tier fighters earn between $80,000 to $250,000 per fight. While the highest tier fighters payout ranges from $500,000 and $3,000,000. 

Advertisement

Published April 14th, 2024 at 08:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

10 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

13 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

15 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

20 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

22 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

23 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

29 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

34 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

34 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

35 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

36 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

37 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

38 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

38 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

38 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

38 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

an hour ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World17 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo