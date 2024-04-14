Updated April 14th, 2024 at 12:19 IST
UFC 300 Pereira vs Hill: Which fighter earned the most prize money?
The biggest pay-per-view event in UFC history the UFC 300 is underway at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. How much money are fighters set to earn from UFC 300?
The biggest pay-per-view event in UFC history is concluded with Alex Pereira retaining his Light Heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill with a first round knockout at the T-mobile Arena in Las Vegas during UFC 300.
The UFC 300 featured Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje in the fight of the night as an isane knockout by Holloway with just 1 second left to go sent shockwaves throughout UFC.
The night which saw 12 current or former UFC champions in action was a riveting affair from the beginning to the end as it saw big hitters like Charles Oliveira lose the fight against Arman Tsarukyan.
Holloway takes home Massive Bonus
Dana White during the press conference before UFC 300 had confirmed that the fighters are all set to take a home massive purse. White promised a whopping $300,000 bonus to four fighters at the end of UFC 300. This massive bonus is only applicable for tonight.
White promised that the fighters that will take home this bonus will be the two performers of the night, and two fighters who will make it to the fight of the night.
White kept his promise and as the dust settled, Max Holloway got the biggest bonus of a whopping $600,000 as he made it to both Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night list. Justin Gaethje took home $300,000 courtesy of fight of night. Jiří Procházka knocked out Aleksander Rakic and took home bonus of $300,000 for bonus of the night.
How much do UFC Fighters earn?
Heading into their respective bouts, the fighters already have their pre contracts. Majority of the fighters have a fixed take home cash from the fights. While certain headliners take home bonuses and profits made from the fight.
UFC 300 is an exception but usually fighters have a take home bonus of $50,000. Apart from the bonuses the fighters compensation is usually divided into tiers. The low tier fighters earn between $10,000 and $30,000. The medium tier fighters earn between $80,000 to $250,000 per fight. While the highest tier fighters payout ranges from $500,000 and $3,000,000.
