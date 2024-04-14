Advertisement

Max Holloway sent shockwaves down the world of mixed martial arts as he knocked out Justin Gaethje in the final second of the fifth round in what is being considered as arguably the most badass and greatest knockout in the history of UFC.

Holloway had completely dominated the fight against Justin Gaethje right from the very get go. A spinning back kick to Justin’s face in the dying seconds of the first round had the BMF champion wobbling. In the second round Holloway continued his dominance as he targetted Gaehtje’s damaged nose with a solid elbow.

AT THE BUZZER!!!! Max Holloway gets the KO victory with ONE second to go at UFC 300

The following rounds saw a solid Right hand by Max and another spin kick. Gaethje stuck in valiantly and in the dying seconds of final round, Max Holloway had already won the fight, but risked it all to go for a grandstand finish in the final seconds. As he knocked Justin Gaethje dead inside the Octagon, in the final second, the UFC world was left stunned.

Adesanya and Topuria Stunned

Former UFC champion Israel Adesanya and the reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria were in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to witness the tricentennial celebration that is UFC 300.

Israel Adesanya's reaction to the Max Holloway knockout

In a video posted by UFC both Israel Adesanya and Ilia Topuria were left stunned as they grappled with each other to make sense of the insanity from Max Holloway they had just witnessed.

Not just Adesany and Topuria, another video surfaced has shown stars like Michael Chandler and Sean O'Malley share the same reaction as their compatriots.

Several UFC stars react to THAT Max Holloway knockout at UFC 300



pic.twitter.com/OeahJbMfkf — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit)

Makhachev and Poirier react to Holloway’s victory

The reigning lightweight champion in UFC Islam Makhachev took to X to share his appreciation for both the fighters after their iconic bout. Islam Makhachev gave props to Justin Gaethje and called him a Champion and to keep his head up. He further went on to congratulate Max Holloway for his scintillating display,

Justin is a warrior, keep your head up champ !



— Makhachev Islam

Dustin Poirier “The Diamond” of UFC heading into the fight has expressed his concerns for Max Holloway in the matchup against Justin Gaethje. During the fight Poirier tweeted that Max looked chipper than ever and post the fight, he simply said on X, “In this sport, you live by the sword and you die by the sword”.

We live by the sword and we die by the sword at UFC 300 #BMF — The Diamond (Dustin Poirier)

Max Holloway’s win means that his trip to the Lightweight was a huge success as he leaves UFC 300 with the BMF title and is eyeing up a potential title opportunity against either Ilia Topuria or Islam Makhachev.

