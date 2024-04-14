Updated April 14th, 2024 at 11:10 IST
UFC 300 Highlights: EASY DAY IN OFFICE FOR PEREIRA! KO's Hill in R1 to retain title
A solid main card will have the fight fans hooked to their seats at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, two of the most exciting fighters in the UFC roster, will perform at the main event for the light heavyweight title. Justin Gaethje will also be in action against Max Holloway. Check out all the updates here at Republicworld.com
- Sports
- 2 min read
11: 09 IST, April 14th 2024
Alex Pereira had an easy day as he took out Hill easily with a first round TKO to cap off UFC 300.
10: 34 IST, April 14th 2024
In the all-Chinese fighter co-main event, Zhang Weili retains the strawweight title via unanimous decision.
Advertisement
10: 08 IST, April 14th 2024
Zhang nearly choked out Yan but the bell saved her as R1 ended.
R2 begins
9: 43 IST, April 14th 2024
Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje gave it their all in the end, but the last second KO gave Holloway the win and was crowned as the NEW BMF title winner
One of the baddest KO's of ALL TIME!
Advertisement
9: 31 IST, April 14th 2024
A bloodied Justin Gaethje came back strong in R4
R5 officially begins!
9: 25 IST, April 14th 2024
Gaethje vs Holloway extends till R4 as both fighters aren't willing to back down.
Advertisement
9: 19 IST, April 14th 2024
BMF Champ Gaethje was left bloodied after Round 2 as Holloway words on his nose
Round 3 is upon us
9: 11 IST, April 14th 2024
Gaethje gets a heel kick but the buzzer saves him as Round 1 ends!
Round 2 begins now
Advertisement
8: 48 IST, April 14th 2024
Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen 1 from UFC 117 joins the 2024 UFC Hall of Fame class.
8: 46 IST, April 14th 2024
In a surprising turn of events, Arman Tsarukyan emerges as the winner for the lightweight bout against Charles Oliviera via unaninous decision after three rounds.
BMF title clash is set to take place next.
Advertisement
8: 34 IST, April 14th 2024
Oliviera is bleeding as round 2 ends in a thriller. Round 3 now begins
8: 28 IST, April 14th 2024
Oliviera had the guillotine choke wrapped on Tsarukyan but he survived as the round 1 of the fight ended, Round 2 begins.
Advertisement
8: 20 IST, April 14th 2024
The lightweight bout for Oliviera vs Tsarukyan officially begins at the octagon
8: 06 IST, April 14th 2024
Bo Nickal goes 6-0 as he takes out Cody Brundage via Submission in round two of the match
Advertisement
7: 51 IST, April 14th 2024
Middleweight bout between Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage officially begins as Main Card kicks off
7: 23 IST, April 14th 2024
Jiri Prochazka takes the W over Aleksandar Rakic via TKO as the prelims end
Advertisement
7: 00 IST, April 14th 2024
Aljamain Sterling takes out a returning Calvin Kattar after winning via Unanimous decision.
6: 42 IST, April 14th 2024
The UFC 300 Main Card will officially begin after the prelims featuring Kattar vs Sterling, and more.
Advertisement
Published April 14th, 2024 at 06:42 IST