UFC 300 Predictions: Can Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje live up to the hype? Pereira to humble Hill?
Will Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje live up to its hype? Is Alex Pereira set to dominate again? Here are the predictions for UFC 300 in Las Vegas.
The moment is finally here as the much awaited tricenttenial celebration of UFC is about to hit the lights in T-Mobile Arena at Las Vegas as UFC 300 gears up to witness a night full of intense drama and action. With stars like Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira all set to enter the Octagon for the biggest pay-per-view event in UFC history.
UFC 300 will see three titles on the line as the main event will feature Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill for Light Heavyweight Championship. The co-main event will feature Weili
Zhang vs Yan Xiaonan for Women’s Strawweight title. Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway are all set to square off against each other for the BMF title.
There is lot of intrigue around whether Alex Pereira will continue his dominance against Jamahal Hill and whether Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje will be involved in a thriller.
Here are the predictions for UFC 300
Main Event: Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill - Light Heavyweigth Championship fight
Winner - Alex Pereira by KO
The main event between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill is bound to have some fireworks as both the fighters are a beast prospect to square off in Light Heavyweight encounter. The match will come down to a striking contest and given the champion’s superior striking abilities, Hill will have a hard time and eventually crumble agains Alex “Poatan” Pereira.
Co-Main Event: Weili Zhang vs Yan Xiaonan - Women’s Strawweight championship fight
Winner - Weili Zhang by KO
While Yan Xiaonan is a tough opponent to handle, there remains no doubt that reigning champion Weili Zhang is by far the most dominant fighter in the women’s strawweight division. The fight between the two Chinese supremos will be an entertaining watch and if Weili Zhang loses then it surely will be one of the biggest upsets in UFC.
BMF Title Fight - Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway
Winner - Max Holloway to win by split decision
There remains no doubt that the bout between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway is pegged as the most anticipated bout of the landmark night. Max Holloway has moved to the 155 division and while Gaethje remains the bookies favorie, if Holloway can take the fight to the wire then he is the most resilient out of the two fighters to win in a scrap.
Lightweight Bout - Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan
Winner - Charles Oliveira by submission
After missing out his championship rematch against Islam Makhachev due to an injury, Brazilian Charles Oliveira enters into the fight with much to prove. The finishing specialist of UFC in Oliveira however faces an opponent who’s as technically skilled as the Brazilian. The Brazilian however is still expected to come away with the win.
Middlewieght Bout - Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage
Winner - Bo Nickal by TKO
UFC 300 Preliminary Card Predictions
- Light Heavyweight Bout - Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic
Winner - Jiri Prochazka
- Featherweight Bout - Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling
Winner - Aljamain Sterling
- Women’s Bantamweight Bout - Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison
Winner - Kayla Harrison
- Featherweight Bout - Sodiq Yussuf vs Diego Lopes
Winner - Sodiq Yussuf
UFC 300 Early Prelims Card Predictions
- Lightweight Bout - Jalin Turner vs Renato Moicano
Winner - Renato Moicano
- Women’s Strawweight Bout - Jessica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez
Winner - Marina Rodriguez
- Lightweight Bout - Bobby Green vs Jim Miller
Winner - Bobby Green
Bantamweight Bout - Deiveson Figueredo vs Cody Garbrandt
Winner - Cody Garbrandt
