UFC 301 results: Jose Aldo makes a triumphant return to dazzle Brazil, Pantoja prevails as Champion

Advertisement

The UFC 301 in Brazil had the tough task of following up to the highly successful UFC 300 but as it turned out the pay-per-view lived up to its billing as the night saw Rio go hysteric as Hall of Famer Jose Aldo made a triumphant return to UFC. Coming out of retirement Jose Aldo Jr put on an absolute show as he beat Jonathan Martinez who was on a hot streak with a unanimous decision.

The main event between Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg turned out to be an extremely close affair that went down to the wire but in the end the Brazilian emerged as the still reigning UFC men's Flyweight Champion. To everyone's surprise Steve Erceg did have a chance and dethrone Alexandre Pantoja but a mistake in the final round saw Pantoja capitalise and prevail in the end.

Advertisement

Here are all the results from UFC 301,

Also Read | Jon Jones eyes Alex Pereira fight in MASSIVE HINT about UFC Future

Advertisement

The King of Rio secures the UD! 👏 🇧🇷@JoseAldoJunior | #UFC301 pic.twitter.com/dXIFokunRH — UFC (@ufc)

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg Results

Main Card

Main Event: Alexandre Pantoja defeats Stephen Erceg by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Co-Main Event: José Aldo defeats Jonathan Martinez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Anthony Smith defeats Vitor Petrino by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:00 of Round 1

Michel Pereira defeats Ihor Potieria by submission (guillotine choke) at 0:54 of Round 1

Caio Borralho defeats Paul Craig by KO (strikes) at 2:10 of Round 2

Prelims results

Iasmin Lucindo defeats Karolina Kowalkiewicz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Myktybek Orolbai defeats Elves Brener by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Drakkar Klose defeats Joaquim Silva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mauricio Ruffy defeats Jamie Mullarkey by TKO (strikes) at 4:42 of Round 1

Dione Barbosa defeats Ernesta Kareckaitė by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ismael Bonfim defeats Vinc Pichel by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alessandro Costa defeats Kevin Borjas by TKO (strikes) at 1:35 of Round 2

Also Read | After Conor McGregor's outburst, Ryan Garcia offers an INTENSE RETORT

THE UNDISPUTED FLYWEIGHT CHAMP 🏆@PantojaMMA | #UFC301 pic.twitter.com/Qupy4jM2LT — UFC (@ufc)

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg Highlights of the night

There is no bigger highlight of the UFC 301 than the triumphant return of Jose Aldo. Nearly two years after his retirement and 10 months since being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Jose Aldo returned and defeated the uprising prodigy Jonathan Martinez 30-27, 30-27, 30-27 by Unanimous decision.

Contrary to expectation, the main event was too close to comfort for Pantoja as Erceg made it a thrilling five round contest. In the end, Erceg became desperate and went for the grapple but Pantoja took advantage of the mistake and had the decisive takedown attempt which handed him a unanimous decision win.

The UFC 301 main card saw thrilling action and it all began with home hero Caio Borralho dismantled Paul Craig inside the Octagon as he landed a clean left hand strike to knock out his opponent inside 2:10 of the third round.

The showman of UFC Michael Pereira made easy work of Ihor Potiera as he won by submission. But for a moment the win looked disputed as Pereira's stunning spin kick attempt on Potiera might have caught his face via shin. But review showed that Pereira just about caught him by the knee and the win stood.

Vitor Petrino turned out to be a no match for Anthony Smith as Smith emerged victorious after another first round submission. Smith locked up a guillotine choke and Petrino had no answer.