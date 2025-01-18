UFC 311 Live Streaming: Check Out Fight Card, Timings, Daye & More Details For Makhachev vs Moicano Fight

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is all set to make their return to Inglewood, California for the UFC 311 pay-per-view. first numbered event of 2025 has a stacked card which will feature superstar strikers like Islam Makhachev, Renato Moicano, Jiri Prochazka, Merab Dvalishvili, and many more. Notably, the card went through some changes as the number one ranked title contender Arman Tsarukyan had to pull out at the last minute due to an injury. It led to Renato Moicano emerging as a late replacement in the main event, leading to the cancellation of the comeback of Beneil Dariush. The Prelims and Eatly Prelims are also loaded with top stars, making it an unmissable event for the MMA fans.

UFC 311 Makhachev vs Moicano: Check Timings, Venue, Live Streaming Details, And More

UFC 311 Makhachev vs Moicano Fight Card

Main Card

Lightweight World Championship Bout: Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Renato Moicano

Bantamweight World Championship Bout: Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Light Heavyweight Bout: Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill

Heavyweight Bout: Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac

Middleweight Bout: Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight Bout: Payton Talbott vs. Raoni Barcelos

Light Heavyweight Bout: Bogdan Guskov vs. Billy Elekana

Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Middleweight Bout: Zachary Reese vs. Azamat Bekoev

Early Preliminary Card

Women's Bantamweight Bout: Karol Rosa vs. Ailin Perez

Bantamweight Bout: Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov

Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Turcios vs. Bernardo Sopaj

Flyweight Bout: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Clayton Carpenter

Where will the UFC 311 Makhachev vs Moicano take place?

The UFC 311 Makhachev vs Moicano will take place at the Intuit Dome In Inglewood, California.

When will the UFC 311 Makhachev vs Moicano take place?

The UFC 311 Makhachev vs Moicano Preliminary card begins at 06:30 AM IST, while the main card will be taking place at 8:30 AM IST. The Event will take place on Sunday, January 19, 2025 (Saturday, January 18, 2025 in the US)

How to watch the UFC 311 Makhachev vs Moicano Live Telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the UFC 311 Makhachev vs Moicano live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. [Channels: Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu)]

How to watch UFC 311 Makhachev vs Moicano Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the UFC 311 Makhachev vs Moicano live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch UFC 311 Makhachev vs Moicano Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the UFC 311 Makhachev vs Moicano live streaming on ESPN+ The Preliminary card begins at 08:00 PM ET, 05:00 PM PT, while the main card will be taking place at 10:00 PM PM ET / 07:00 PM PT.

How to watch UFC 311 Makhachev vs Moicano Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the UFC 311 Makhachev vs Moicano live streaming on TNT Sports. The Preliminary card begins at 01:00 AM, while the main card will be taking place at 03:00 AM GMT