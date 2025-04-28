Dana White Unmoved By WrestleMania 41, Keeps UFC Stadium Show Plans Intact, Says 'Nothing Will Change My Mind'

UFC President Dana White might be impressed with what he witnessed at WWE's WrestleMania 41 at the Allegiant Stadium. However, he remains rigid in his stance on holding a UFC event inside a stadium as he feels the energy won't be the same as they have in arena shows. Dana felt the WWE experience when he was a part of WrestleMania 41. But his stance on hosting a stadium show for UFC will not change.

Dana White Doesn't Wants A UFC Stadium Show Despite WrestleMania Success

The WWE have been hosting stadium shows for quite a while, and they have attained immense success in hosting them. The recently organized WrestleMania 41 was the epitome of success in recent times under the Triple H era. Be it an International PLE or the big four of WWE events, they have been hosted inside stadiums, giving high profits to the WWE. However, UFC President Dana White remains adamant on his stance regarding future MMA events inside a stadium.

“No, okay? No. Nothing will change my mind about a stadium show. I mean, you guys were here tonight. Kansas City is an awesome city. The people here are great. I really like this town. And, the energy in that place was awesome all night. That’s the energy you get in an [arena].

“Not that there wasn’t [energy at WrestleMania. Listen. When you have 63,000 people there, you’re gonna get some energy, like they did. But I am not a fan of stadiums. I like arenas,” President Dan White said at the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference.

WWE And UFC Continue To Thrive

WWE and UFC share the same parent company, TKO Group Holdings. Both promotions have thrived in recent years, with strong showcases. But, unlike the UFC, WWE has the advantage in terms of fan engagement, as professional wrestling has drawn crowds from all over the world.