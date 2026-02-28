Veteran UFC Star King Green Eyes Gritty Brawl Against Daniel Zellhuber at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Kavanagh

As the UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Kavangh approaches, King Green gears up for a very crucial fight when he steps inside the octagon at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The seasoned fighter is brimming with confidence and determination when he faces a hometown hero, Daniel Zellhuber, in lightweight action.

King Green’s 55th Fight: Veteran UFC Lightweight Ready to Scrap in Mexico City

As anticipation builds for the UFC lightweight clash, King Green sat down for a pre-match interview with Republic World, offering insight on his mindset, preparation and determination ahead of his scheduled fight against Daniel Zellhuber in the lightweight category.

Green emphasised that his camp has been even more fun, but most of it remains the same. "Has it been different? It's been funner. It's been, I feel better. So, besides that, everything else is the same," he said.

The UFC lightweight contender also offered a glimpse into his analysis to understand his opponent's game. He affirmed that he only focuses on the fighting aspect.

"For me, fighting is fighting. Like, it doesn't matter. We can study what they do, but when you fight them, and they fight me, it's different. It's different when you fight, so I learn on the fly instead of learning from the past. I learn right now, and I learn, I read them, I watch them, and I learn as we fight," Green explained.

King Green plans to scrap it out inside the octagon and make it a gritty brawl. "I plan that I think I'm going to make it more of a gritty brawl. Find out who has the bigger heart," the American MMA fighter stated.

UFC Veteran Targets Top 15 Return With Win Over Zellhuber

While King Green is looking forward to the fight, he is not looking to prove a point, as he does not believe it is their problem, as those are their thoughts and not his.

"I don't know. I don't think about any of those things. Those things aren't important, but everyone else thinks. What everyone else thinks is their problem, not mine. So it doesn't matter what they think. That's their thoughts.

"I just fight. I just go on me and my energy and what I see and what I feel, but it doesn't matter about what everyone else says about who and what," King Green said.

King Green went on to signify the importance of the upcoming fight, stating that he could get a new contract and also make history with a win over the Mexican MMA fighter.

"This fight just means I get to change people's lives. This fight means I get a new contract. This fight means another person onto my list and making history. This is my 55th fight. And so it's just another part of my journey,"

The UFC lightweight fighter is eyeing a decisive victory over his opponent and is keen to get back into the top 15. One victory could push him back in the rankings, and he wants just that.

"Yes, I would like to rank the opponent at some point in time, get back into the top 15. And so, yes, I would see this if I win this one, I'll get back into the ranking," King Green concluded.