'I'm Fighting King Kong': Rob Font’s Steady Mindset Fuels Confidence for UFC Noche Clash Against David Martinez

The countdown is on for UFC Noche, with Rob Font all set for some pound-for-pound action against David Martinez. The American mixed martial artist encounters a peculiar position after a late opponent switch has shaken things up.

Originally slated to face off against Raul Rosas Jr., Rob Font now faces David Martinez in the co-main event of UFC Noche: Lopes vs Silva.

The sudden change of opponents brings a new challenge to altering the strategy they had initially planned in the fight camp. The challenge is immense, but Font is ready for it and will be a part of the match card.

The Rob Font Exclusive: UFC Bantamweight Fighter Talks Unpredictability And Focus

Republic World sat down with Rob Font, the UFC bantamweight fighter, ahead of UFC Noche. Fight cards in combat sports are notorious for being subject to change, and the American MMA fighter encountered a last-minute change in opponents.

But Rob Font has kept himself grounded and is looking sharp. The Boston native is treating every fight like the one that defines their legacy in the sport.

Having fought against top names like Marlon Vera, Cory Sandhagen, and José Aldo, Rob Font has had a chance to reaffirm himself among the elites.

The American MMA fighter from Boston expressed on the unpredictability of the match card and whether the sudden opponent change prompted any changes in their strategy.

Font also expressed his thoughts on the bantamweight division and whether he is looking to make a statement at UFC Noche against the Black Spartan.

Q1: So UFC cards are subject to change, just like yours did with the opponent change. What's your mental approach when this unpredictability strikes?

It's sad to say, I'm used to being on fight week, having to be two weeks out, three weeks out. My manager actually kind of made a video and told it all together, it's a total of nine different opponents in the UFC, a couple on the local scene.

So it's sad to say, like I said, I'm used to this. I've been around for a while, I know that things do happen, and what we do is a rough sport, so it's kind of, you know, things do happen. And I'm not too upset, obviously, I'm just happy that I found a replacement and I have an opponent, and I get to stay on the card and fight for the San Antonio fans, and obviously it's a big card, UFC Noche is a big opportunity, and I'm just happy to be back on.

Q2: What stood out to you the most during your fight camp? Was there something you think that fans are going to see from you this time that maybe they wouldn't expect?

Yeah, I mean, I think I really feel like I'm chaining my submissions together pretty well. I really feel like I can expose this guy when it comes to submissions, and I'm looking for that submission. Ideally, obviously, I love striking; I want to keep it standing as much as possible, but if there's an opportunity to take it down and look for that finish, I will do it.

Q3: Do you think your camp meshes with the change? Did you make any last-minute changes for David?

As far as the striking goes, I do believe that they have similar styles where they both switch their stances; They're both counter-punchers. I think David sits on his low kicks in his right hand a lot more than Raul does. Obviously, Raul pushes the takedown more than David does, but we'll see, man.

I don't think you've seen too much of his grappling, and I think that he might try to pull that out of the back pocket, but we'll see. But as far as camp goes, I think the only thing I kind of switched up more was me attacking more offensively on the ground.

Q4: You have a ton of experience, and we know, you know, from your last opponent to your new opponent, Martinez is also like a rising prospect. So what dynamics do you keep in mind when going from your high level of experience to facing some of these young up-and-comers?

Yeah, I think it's more like having respect for these guys, not overlooking them. In my eyes, I'm fighting King Kong; I'm not fighting an up-and-coming prospect. Technically, he is, but in my eyes, he's a high-level black belt, he's a world-class kickboxer, and if anything, I'm treating him like he has more experience than I do, you know.

I try to, like, trick my mind to think like I can't underestimate this kid at all. And I think that helps me when I'm fighting these younger guys, you know, I don't want to look past them. I understand that anything can happen in a fight, and I have to stay focused for all 15 minutes.

Q5: Are you looking at, like, having technical execution in this, or do you want to make a big statement?

Definitely try to stay as technical as possible. If we have to get into this kind of slugging out war, I'm willing to do it. I don't want to do it, but like, I'll be down for it. So again, I gotta do whatever I gotta do to win the fight, but ideally, we get in and we get out as clean as possible with my hand raised and with the submission.

Q6: Now, the Bantamweight division is pretty exciting these days. What's your perspective on it?

I think it's the best division on the roster, you know. You had guys like Petr Yan, shout out Sean O'Malley... Obviously, you have the champ (Merab Dvalishvili) versus Cory Sandhagen coming up soon, so it's on fire.

Then you have all these up-and-coming guys that are hungry and, you know, looking to break into the top 10, top 15, and I think it's, we deliver both skill and power that I think makes it exciting for the fans, so I do believe Bantamweight is probably one of the deepest divisions on the roster.

Q7: Being ranked in the top 10, where do you fit in, in terms of getting to that title shot, getting through the guys you just mentioned and to that title shot?

It's kind of tough because again, he's not even, he's not even ranked like that. I think it keeps me busy, keeps my name out there, it keeps me, it gets me to 3-0, you know, with the win over him, it gets me to 3-0, but it doesn't necessarily like catapult me to like the next thing, you know, which is fine, I'm not, I'm not, I'm not in no rush. I don't mind waiting for the opportunity.

I think this one and then like being ready for a fight right after this is ideally is going to get me to where I need to get to back to that conversation.