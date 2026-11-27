Spain: Eight-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is retiring from the sport.

The Spanish rider won his latest championship last week and is competing at this weekend's Valencia Grand Prix, which will be his final race.

“It is official. Marc Marquez has decided to retire from MotoGP," his team Ducati Lenovo posted on social media Friday.

The 33-year-old Marquez is considered one of the greatest MotoGP riders ever. His record-tying eighth title matched the feat achieved by Italian great Giacomo Agostini.

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"Thank you to everyone who's been of this journey,” Marquez wrote on Instagram. “I hope you've enjoyed it as much as I have. This will bee my last race in MotoGP. We made history.”

Marquez won his first MotoGP championship in 2013 and his eight titles include four straight from 2016-19.

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His latest championship was clinched at the Portuguese MotoGP in Lisbon and completed a remarkable comeback after being 102 points behind then leader Marco Bezzecchi after seven rounds. MotoGP said it was the was the biggest points comeback in the competition's history.

His eighth title broke a tie with his old rival Valentino Rossi on seven.