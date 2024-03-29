×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 23:30 IST

National champion Sitwala records second win to enter pre-quarterfinals in CCI Billiards

On an adjacent table, Mumbai challenger Rohan Jambusaria scored a stunning 520-403 win over former world champion Sourav Kothari of Kolkata in a Group F game.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Dhruv Sitwala
Dhruv Sitwala | Image:X
National champion Dhruv Sitwala defeated Kamal Chawla 667-250 in a second round Group E league match to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the All India CCI Billiards Classic 2024 here on Thursday.

On an adjacent table, Mumbai challenger Rohan Jambusaria scored a stunning 520-403 win over former world champion Sourav Kothari of Kolkata in a Group F game.

Raayan Razmi also registered his second win as he got the better of Rovin D’Souza by a comfortable 820-234 victory in a Group A contest.

On another table, Gujarat’s Dhvaj Haria compiled breaks of 189,103,176, 71 and 90 enroute a fluent 894-276 win against Raajeev Sharma in Group G match.

Last year’s runner-up Rob Hall of England played steadily and easily defeated CCI cueist Nishant Dossa 644-293 in a Group B match. The Englishman did not bring out his best but still managed to roll in breaks of 77, 82, 57, 57, 89 and 95.

The left-handed India number one Sitwala, who was not at his best, enjoyed a marginal lead initially. But he suddenly produced a solid 220 break at the halfway stage which helped him take a sizable lead.

Thereafter, he continued to maintain the momentum and with breaks of 83, 83, 56 and 82 went on to close out the contest for his second successive win.

In a battle between former world champions, Rupesh Shah managed to overcome Ashok Shanidlya by a 473-362 margin in a low-scoring Group B match. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 23:30 IST

