National Equestrian Championship Showjumping 2025 Commences As Riders Showcase Talent At The Modi Equestrian Academy

The National Equestrian Championship (NEC) Showjumping 2025 has officially commenced today at the prestigious Modi Equestrian Academy in Modi Puram, Meerut, marking a significant milestone in India’s equestrian sports calendar. With over 250 entries competing across five diverse categories—including the Preliminary Tour, Novice Tour, Young Horse Championships, Medium Tour, and the Championship Tour, where the winner will be crowned the National Champion for the 2024-25 season. This event promises to showcase exceptional talent and competitive spirit among riders of all ages and expertise.

National Equestrian Championship Begins In Meerut

The championship features top riders, including Asian Games participants Sehaj Singh Virk, Tejas Dhingra, Kirat Singh Nagra, Ashray Butta, and Yashaan Zubin Khambatta, adding to the competition’s prestige.

One of the standout highlights of this year’s championship is the participation of 15-year-old M Krishna Sahithi, who is set to compete in the Medium Tour. Her inclusion marks a notable moment, as she will be competing shoulder-to-shoulder with seasoned professionals. This development not only underscores the growing enthusiasm among young riders for equestrian sports but also reinforces the event’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent within the community.

EFI Secretary On The Importance Of National Equestrian Championship

Expressing his excitement and optimism about the event, EFI Secretary General, Retd. Col. Jaiveer Singh, stated, “The National Equestrian Championship is a crucial stepping stone for Indian riders aspiring to compete at the international level. It provides a platform for athletes to test their skills, gain experience, and raise the standard of equestrian sports in the country. Events like these play a key role in shaping future champions who can represent India on the global stage.”