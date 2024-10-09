Published 14:52 IST, October 9th 2024
National Games in Uttarakhand from Jan 28 next year: IOA
The 38th edition of the National Games will be held in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14 next year, the Indian Olympic Association announced on Wednesday, saying that the schedule is subject to approval from its General Assembly later this month.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
“We have brought in changes in schemes to provide financial incentives to sportspersons,” Modi said. | Image: Narendra Modi - X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:52 IST, October 9th 2024