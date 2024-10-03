sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:52 IST, October 3rd 2024

National Motorcycle Racing Championship set for grand climax

The Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship culminates this weekend with the fifth and final round here, as 100 entrants representing 19 sides will battle it out across 19 races.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
