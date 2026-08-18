National Sports Awards 2025: CWG 2026 Medalist Tejaswin Shankar, Divya Desmukh Named Among 17 For Arjuna Awards

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports on Tuesday announced the National Sports Awards 2025. The National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports.

Based on the recommendations of the Selection Committee chaired by a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Justice (Retd.) Arun Kumar Mishra, the Government has decided to confer awards on the following sportspersons, coaches and entities under various categories.

Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2025

The ‘Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games’ is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

Advertisement

Arjuna Awards (Lifetime) for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2025

The ‘Arjuna Award (Lifetime)’ is given to honour and motivate those sportspersons who have contributed to sports by their performance and continue to contribute to promotion of sports even after their retirement from active sporting careers.

Advertisement

Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2025

The ‘Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games’ is given to coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis and for enabling sportspersons to excel in International events.

Regular Category

Lifetime Category

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar 2025