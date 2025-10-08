Updated 8 October 2025 at 16:48 IST
Neeraj Chopra Labels Season As 'Challenging', Determined Javelin Star Commits To A Sharpened Comeback
Neeraj Chopra reflects on a tough season filled with highs and lows. Despite setbacks, including a lowly finish, he shares a fitness update and promises a sharper return next year.
Neeraj Chopra has opened up about his overall performance in the season, highlighting that it was a challenging one despite having a lot to be proud of in it.
The two-time Olympic medalist aims to improve his craft and intends to come back better than ever in competitive action.
After A Challenging Year, Neeraj Chopra Aims For A Sharper Return
Neeraj Chopra had a rollercoaster ride with major highs and lows in the season. From breaching the coveted 90m mark to finishing at a lowly eighth in the World Athletics Championships, it was a season to learn for the two-time Olympic medalist.
The javelin star's streak of 27-podium finishes came to an end in Tokyo, where he had won the historic gold medal at the 2020 Olympics.
Following the season, Neeraj Chopra has highlighted that despite the challenging season, he has remained motivated as there is always scope for being better.
"It's been a really challenging season overall. A lot to be proud of and plenty to learn from. Each competition added to my experience and confidence. Of course, there's always scope to get better, and that's what keeps me motivated," Neeraj Chopra said to PTI.
Neeraj Chopra Presents An Update On His Fitness
After finishing eighth at the World Athletics Championships, Neeraj Chopra revealed that his performance was impacted because of a back injury he suffered right before the summit clash.
The Indian javelin sensation has offered an update on his fitness, highlighting that his body is good but still requires some rest and recovery.
Neeraj added that he intends to emerge stronger and better for the next season.
"The focus now is on recovery and getting stronger for the next season. The body feels good, and with a bit of rest and recovery, I am confident of coming back sharper, the two-time Olympic medalist added.
At the World Athletics Championships, Neeraj Chopra was eliminated from the race after he finished eighth in the men's javelin final. Sachin Yadav shone through in the competition with his consistent performance and sealed a fourth-place finish, which was his personal best.
