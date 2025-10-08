WFI Bans Aman Sehrawat, Paris Olympic Bronze Medal Winner Faces Strict Action After Failing To Meet Necessary Criteria

Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat has been suspended for 12 months by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The suspension came after the 22-year-old exceeded the 57kg weight limit at the World Championship that was being held in Zagreb, Croatia last month. Aman's suspension will prohibit him from participating in any wrestling-related activities, both nationally and internationally, until September 2026.

WFI Finds Aman Sehrawat's Response Unsatisfactory

According to Sanjay Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India, Aman's response to the disciplinary notice was ‘unsatisfactory’ and the people in his coaching staff have also been issued formal warnings. The wrestler was given a one-week window to respond before final action was taken," Singh said, as quoted by IANS.

According to the disciplinary committee, the young wrestler had joined the preparatory camp in Porec, Croatia 18 days prior to his first bout. Aman had ample amount of time to maintain his weight and keep his fitness levels intact, keeping the required regulations in mind. Aman was found overweight by 1.7kg in the 57kg category on the day of the competition.

After Vinesh Phogat's disqualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Neha Sangwan's disqualification at the 2025 World Under-20 Championships, Aman is the third Indian to be involved in a disciplinary action. The ban has come at a very unreasonable time for Sehrawat as it might very well affect his preparations for the 2026 Asian Games, which is scheduled to be held from September 30 to October 3.

ALSO READ | Olympic Medalist Aman Sehrawat Disqualified From World Championships For Exceeding Weight Limit

All You Need To Know About Aman Sehrawat

Born on July 16, 2003, in the village of Birohar, Haryana, Aman Sehrawat is an Indian freestyle wrestler who secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics and multiple gold medals for India at the Asian Championships, U17 Asian Championships, U17 World Championships, U23 Asian Championships, and the U23 World Championships.