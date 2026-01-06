Netherlands’ Justin Kluivert Needs Knee Op, Another Addition To Slumping Bournemouth’s Injury List

Republic World
Updated 6 January 2026 at 20:35 IST

Bournemouth and Netherlands forward Justin Kluivert needs surgery on a left knee injury in the latest injury blow for the slumping Premier League club.

Justin Kluivert against Arsenal
Justin Kluivert against Arsenal | Image: AP

Bournemouth gave no recovery timetable on Tuesday for Kluivert, who played in six of the Netherlands’ eight games to win a 2026 World Cup qualifying group.

Kluivert joins his Bournemouth teammates Tyler Adams, the United States midfielder, and Scotland winger Ben Gannon-Doak as long-term injury absentees ahead of the World Cup.

Bournemouth impressed this season to be second in the Premier League two months ago, but has not won since and was 15th in the 20-team standings.

The 26-year-old Kluivert has played 11 times for the Netherlands and returned to the team in November 2024 after a six-year absence.

The Dutch start their World Cup group against Japan on June 14 at the Dallas Cowboys Stadium. Coach Ronald Koeman’s team then plays a European playoffs winner in Houston and Tunisia in Kansas City.

