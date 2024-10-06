sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ 1 Year of Oct 7 Attack | Women's T20 World Cup | US Elections | Karachi Blast | Chennai Tragedy |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • New York Jets add QB Adrian Martinez to roster for game against Minnesota Vikings

Published 18:10 IST, October 6th 2024

New York Jets add QB Adrian Martinez to roster for game against Minnesota Vikings

The New York Jets have activated third-string quarterback Adrian Martinez for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Martinez would serve as an emergency quarterback behind starter Aaron Rodgers and backup Tyrod Taylor.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) runs between New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. | Image: AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

18:10 IST, October 6th 2024