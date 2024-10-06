Published 18:10 IST, October 6th 2024
New York Jets add QB Adrian Martinez to roster for game against Minnesota Vikings
The New York Jets have activated third-string quarterback Adrian Martinez for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Martinez would serve as an emergency quarterback behind starter Aaron Rodgers and backup Tyrod Taylor.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) runs between New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. | Image: AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
18:10 IST, October 6th 2024