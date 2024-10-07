Published 21:28 IST, October 7th 2024
New York Liberty advance to the WNBA Finals beating two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces
Sabrina Ionescu rebounded from a rare off game to score 22 points, and nearly a year after the Aces ended the Liberty’s dream of a championship, New York returned the favor Sunday afternoon by defeating Las Vegas 76-62 to advance to the WNBA Finals.
