sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Election Results | J&K Election Results | Haryana Election Results | Hurricane Milton | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • New York Liberty advance to the WNBA Finals beating two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces

Published 21:28 IST, October 7th 2024

New York Liberty advance to the WNBA Finals beating two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces

Sabrina Ionescu rebounded from a rare off game to score 22 points, and nearly a year after the Aces ended the Liberty’s dream of a championship, New York returned the favor Sunday afternoon by defeating Las Vegas 76-62 to advance to the WNBA Finals.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) drives against Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas.
New York Liberty | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:28 IST, October 7th 2024