sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-China Ties | US Elections | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | Middle-East Tensions | J&K Assembly Polls | Bengaluru Murder | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • New York Liberty's chemistry on and off the court has helped put them at top of the WNBA standings

Published 17:48 IST, September 24th 2024

New York Liberty's chemistry on and off the court has helped put them at top of the WNBA standings

The New York Liberty have been building chemistry on and off the court and it's paid off in a big way.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) drives against Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas.
New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) drives against Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

17:48 IST, September 24th 2024