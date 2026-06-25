Neymar Given Farewell in Miami? Viral Video After Brazil's World Cup Win Over Scotland Sparks Retirement Rumour | WATCH

FIFA World Cup 2026: Have we seen the last of Neymar? Will Neymar take the pitch again at the ongoing 2026 WC? A number of questions are doing the rounds after Brazil hammered Scotland 3-0. There is a particular clip that has surfaced on social media and is doing the rounds. In the clip, Neymar celebrates the win with his family, who were at the stadium. The clip has raised concerns. Is this the end of Neymar’s time with the Brazil team? Here is the viral clip.

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In fact, while commenting on Neymar’s meet-up with his family, football expert Paul Masefield suggested something similar on Zee5.

“I don’t think we will see him anymore in action. It’s honestly just my honest opinion. Carlo Ancelotti has more options. These scenes are like a final farewell,” Masefield said.

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Neymar did not start, and it seemed like that was the plan Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti had all along when he raised the possibility earlier this week that Neymar could play as a substitute.

The Brazil football icon enjoyed his 2026 World Cup debut as he revealed his emotions in a post-match talk later.

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“It was a moment of gratitude. In these years since I got injured here with the national team, my goal was to play in the World Cup, return to the national team, defend this shirt, because I love being here,” Neymar said.

For the unversed, Neymar is Brazil’s career scoring leader with 79 goals in 130 international appearances. The 34-year-old forward appeared in each of the past three World Cups for Brazil, scoring eight goals.