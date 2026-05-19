Neymar IGNORED; Cafu Picks Two Brazilian Stars Who Should Lead Side at 2026 FIFA World Cup

2026 FIFA World Cup: The Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup has been announced and the big takeaway is the inclusion of Neymar despite injury concerns. Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has explained the reason behind Neymar's selection. Ancelotti revealed that Neymar is getting better with each passing day and also claimed that he is an important player.

Cafu Names Two Stars Who Should Lead Brazil

But while Ancelotti has been defending Neymar's selection, there are already speculations over who would lead the side. As per former Brazilian captain Cafu, Neymar should not be made the captain as he has been leading the side for a long time and believes that he should be given a break after leading the team 'alone' for many years. Cafu has picked two players who he feels should be leading the side. He backed Casemiro and Marquinhos to lead the side.

Cafu said as quoted by aol.com: "I see Casemiro and Marquinhos as good leaders, the way they position themselves on the pitch, how they talk to the referee, the way they talk to the players. I see these two as the two great leaders of the Brazilian national team today."

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Brazil opens its World Cup campaign against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13, followed by Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

Brazil Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio)

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Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Wesley (Roma), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo)