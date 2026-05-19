Neymar Selected in Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup Squad Despite Questions Over His Fitness

2026 FIFA World Cup: In a heartwarming move, football icon Neymar has been picked in Brazil's World Cup squad. The squad was announced on Monday and Neymar's inclusion was the big surprise as he is having injury concerns. The 34-year-old is Brazil's all-time top goal-scorer with 79 but has struggled to return to top fitness since he tore his left ACL in October 2023. Neymar played eight matches for Santos this year with four goals and two assists.

Brazil coach on Neymar's Fitness

Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that Neymar has improved his fitness and would be a important player fgor them at the mega event.

“He has improved his fitness, he will be an important player in this World Cup,” Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro.

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The coach added he preferred experienced players for some spots in his squad, including Neymar.

“He can still improve his fitness until the first match of the World Cup,” Ancelotti said.

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“He has experience in this kind of competition, the love of our group, he can create a better environment in this group.”

Brazil's 26-man squad also features its main players in recent years, Vinicius Júnior and Raphinha.

Ancelotti who took over in May 2025 but had not summoned Neymar until Monday.

Brazil opens its World Cup campaign against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13, followed by Haiti and Scotland in Group C.

Brazil Squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio)

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Wesley (Roma), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo)