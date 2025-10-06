Updated 6 October 2025 at 10:22 IST
Novak Djokovic, a Clear Winner at Shanghai Masters With Injured Jannik Sinner Out?
Shanghai Masters: It was heartbreaking to see top-seed Jannik Sinner get injured and leave the court after suffering cramps.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Shanghai Masters: It was heartbreak for top-seed Jannik Sinner as he was forced to leave the court during a third round match on Sunday after picking up a cramp. Tallon Griekspoor was in the lead 6-7(3), 7-5, 3-2 when Sinner quit and allowed his opponent an entry into the next round. Most reckon it was extremely humid and that is what caused the cramps. Griekspoor spoke about the playing conditions and how difficult it was.
“This is definitely not the way you want to win. Brutal conditions here in Shanghai all week already. I thought we were a little bit lucky to play in the evening without sun, but two hours and 36 minutes on the clock, middle of the third set… I’m sorry for him, I wish him a speedy recovery,” ATP Tour quoted Griekspoor as saying.
WATCH VIDEO
The Italian seemed to suffer from cramps in his right thigh. Looked like things started to fall apart for Sinner during the second set itself. His medical team tried salvaging the situation by using ice towels and making him do a bit of stretching, but that did not work for a long period. With Sinner out, does that make things easy for Novak Djokovic?
Is The Draw Open For Djokovic?
It surely is a golden opportunity for the Serbian fourth-seed to go all the way and add to another silverware in his cabinet.
For the unversed, this is Djokovic's first ATP-level tournament since the Geneva Open (ATP 250).
In his next game, he will face Spain's Jaume Munar. If he gets past the Spaniard, he could have a potential match against Gabriel Diallo (31st seed) or the Belgian Zizou Bergs. There is a high-possibility he takes on Casper Ruud in the summit clash.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 6 October 2025 at 10:14 IST