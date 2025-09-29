Japan Open: Rohan Bopanna-Takeru Yuzuki Outplay American Duo To Seal Spot In Men's Doubles Final

Japan Open 2025: Star Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his partner Takeru Yuzuki stormed into the men's doubles final at the ongoing Japan Open 2025, on Monday, September 29, at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo.

Rohan Bopanna and Takeru Yuzuki clinched a stunning win over the American duo Christian Harrison and Evan King, following which Bopanna and Yuzuki confirmed their spot in the final match of the tournament.

In the men's doubles semi-final match, Bopanna and Yuzuki clinched a 6-4, 3-6, 16-18 victory over Christian and Evan on Monday, September 29.

Rohan Bopanna-Takeru Yuzuki Bounce Back Strongly To Seal Spot In Final

Rohan Bopanna and his Japanese partner started the match on the back foot, failing to seal the set. Bopanna-Yuzuki conceded a 6-4 defeat in the first set.

However, the Indian tennis player calmed his nerves down and clinched a dominating win in the second set along with his mixed doubles partner. Bopanna-Yuzuki sealed a 3-6 win in the second set.

In the third set, Rohan Bopanna and Takeru Yuzuki found it a little bit tough to seal the third set. The American duo Christian and Evan gave a tough fight in the third and crucial set. However, Bopanna-Yuzuki didn't lose hope and clinched a 16-18 stunning win in a tiebreaker.

Bopanna and Yuzuki and eight aces while the Americans had just two. The Indian veteran and his partner clinched 73 points; on the other hand, Christian and Evan won 67 points in the semi-final match.

Bopanna-Yuzuki To Play Final On September 30

In the men's doubles final at the Japan Open 2025, Rohan Bopanna and Takeru Yuzuki will lock horns against Édouard Roger-Vasselin of France and Monégasque tennis player, Hugo Nys on Tuesday, September 30, at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo.