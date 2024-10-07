sb.scorecardresearch
  • Olympic hero Kusale's father says his son should get Rs 5 crore prize money, flat in Pune

Published 23:51 IST, October 7th 2024

Olympic hero Kusale's father says his son should get Rs 5 crore prize money, flat in Pune

The father of Paris Olympics shooting bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale on Monday expressed disappointment over the Maharashtra government paying a prize money of Rs 2 crore to his son, saying Haryana doles out much higher amount for its athletes.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Swapnil Kusale
Swapnil Kusale | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
