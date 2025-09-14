Olympic Medalist Aman Sehrawat Disqualified From World Championships For Exceeding Weight Limit

India's Aman Sehrawat celebrates after winning the Bronze Medal in 57kg men’s freestyle wrestling match against Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 | Image: ANI

Indian freestyle wrestler Aman Sehrawat was disqualified from action in the World Championships in Zagreb. It is a significant blow to the Indian contingent participating in the action since the 22-year-old was one of India's biggest medal hopes.

Aman Sehrawat failed to remain within the weight criteria during the weigh-ins, where he was found to be 1.7kg overweight. The cut-off weight class was 57 kgs, but Aman exceeded the weight, resulting in a disqualification.

Aman Sehrawat Disqualified Due to Exceeeding Weight Limit In Zagreb World Championships

Aman Sehrawat made India proud at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris after he clinched the bronze medal. It was a defining moment in his career, as he held the country's name high in what turned out to be a shaky campaign for the Indian contingent.

Notably, the Indian camp had arrived in Croatia on August 25 to acclimatise and undergo training, and Aman Sehrawat was also present with them.

They had approximately 20 days to make weight, but Sehrawat failed to make weight ahead of the competition, which was surprising to the people in the Indian contingent.

"It's unfortunate and surprising that Aman could not maintain his weight. He was overweight by 1700 grams when he stood in the weight scale. This is not acceptable, actually. How did he get so much extra weight is beyond us," a source in the Indian contingent at Zagreb said to PTI.

The tournaments coming under the UWW banner have a 2kg weight allowance, but the rules are stricter in the Olympics and World Championships, as the participants do not receive such provisions.

This Is The Second Time That A Star Indian Wrestler Was Disqualified

It is the second time that a star Indian wrestler has been involved in a weight-related controversy. The last time it happened was with Vinesh Phogat when she was disqualified ahead of the women's 50kg final.

The female Indian wrestler was found 100 grams overweight just hours before her gold medal bout. Even though Phogat knocked on the CAS's doors, it did not help her, and she eventually announced her retirement from the sport.