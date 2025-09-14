Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo - Who Has a Better Penalty Conversion Rate?

Messi vs CR7: There is little or no doubt that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably the best to have played the beautiful game. And hence, they enjoy a massive fanbase. Their fans draw comparisons between them and this has been the case for over a decade, that also goes to show their dominance in the sport for such a long period of time. Messi, who plays for the Inter Miami, missed a panecka penalty on Saturday and that started the conversation on social space over who is better at penalties - the Argentine or CR7?

Messi vs CR7 - Who's Better at Penalties?

Okay, when you take a closer look at who is better at penalties - numbers claim that the Portuguese star is ahead of the Argentine.

Ronaldo, who has featured for various teams like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al Nassr, and for the Portugal national team, has had 210 penalties, scored 177 and missed 33, which put his success rate at 84.29 per cent.

On the other hand, Messi, in his illustrious career up until now, has taken 145 penalties, scoring 113 and missing 32, with a 77.93% success rate.

This shows that CR7 is ahead of Messi in terms of penalties.

When Will Messi, CR7 Retire?

Both the footballing icons are in the twilight period of their careers. While it would be interesting to see when will they hang up their boots, certainly fans do not want that as they want to see more of the legends.