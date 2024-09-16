sb.scorecardresearch
  • Padres beat Giants 4-3 in 10 innings for sweep, overcoming first righty Splash Homer by Ramos

Published 11:05 IST, September 16th 2024

Padres beat Giants 4-3 in 10 innings for sweep, overcoming first righty Splash Homer by Ramos

David Peralta hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning, and the San Diego Padres overcame Heliot Ramos becoming the first right-handed batter to homer into McCovey Cove with a 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday that finished a three-game sweep.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
David Peralta
David Peralta | Image: AP
